Paris street submerged by water as heavy rain hits French capital

Footage shows water submerging a street in Paris after heavy rain hit the French capital over the weekend.

The video was captured in the city’s Jourdain neighbourhood.

Violent storms battered Île-de-France on Sunday, with flooding from various places reported across the region, including Paris.

Traffic was affected by the severe weather and yellow warnings for thunderstorms were issued for Monday.

French website Meteo Express reported 20mm of rain in just 10 minutes and as a consequence of the flooding, some train stations across Paris were left flooded.