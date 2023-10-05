Pest control technician fumigates apartment as bedbug infestation sweeps Paris

A pest control technician discussed his “phenomenal” workload as he fumigated an apartment in Paris, with the city infested by bedbugs.

They creep, they crawl, they feast on your blood as you sleep, and after that succulent meal, they may travel first class, on you, for more dining at the cinema, on trains, buses or subways.

In short, bedbugs go where you go, and they have become a nightmare haunting Paris for weeks.

The French government has been forced to step in to calm an increasingly anxious nation that will host the Olympic Games in just over nine months, a prime venue for infestations of the crowd-loving insects.