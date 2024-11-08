Notre Dame bells ring for first time since devastating 2019 fire

Notre Dame's bells rang out for the first time in five years on Friday, 8 November, as restoration work following a devastating fire drew to a close.

Eight of the cathedral’s bells tolled on Friday morning, one month before it reopens on 8 December.

An Olympic bell, which rang out at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Games, has been gifted to the cathedral.

In April 2019, the cathedral was heavily damaged in a fire that destroyed its roof and caused the spire to collapse.