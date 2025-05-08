Videos show chaos and fires on the streets of Paris after PSG win over Arsenal

This video shows the chaos on the streets of Paris after PSG’s win over Arsenal.

At least 43 people have been arrested and one person is in critical condition in hospital violence after Paris St Germain beat Arsenal to reach the European Champions League football final.

Hooded youths were seen fighting with riot police and fires broke out on the street.

A car ploughed into a group of fans close to the Champs Elysée.

A video posted on social media shows the car vehicle hitting fans and then being surrounded by the crowd.