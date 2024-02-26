Tory MP Paul Scully has claimed there are “no-go areas” in some parts of the UK due to “changing neighbourhoods”.

Mr Scully appeared on BBC Radio London on Monday (26 February) to discuss the ongoing Islamophobia row within the Conservative Party.

It comes after Lee Anderson had the Conservative whip removed over the weekend after he claimed that “Islamists” have “got control” of the London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Scully said “for years” people have been “concerned” about their “neighbourhoods changing”.

“They’re trying to reflect that but in a really, really clumsy way,” he said.