Watch: Paula Vennells apologises to victims of Post Office IT Horizon scandal

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells has apologised to subpostmasters and their families.

She told the Horizon inquiry on Wednesday (22 May): “I would just like to say, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do this, how sorry I am for all that subpostmasters and their families and others have suffered as a result of all of the matters that the inquiry is looking into.

“I followed and listened to all of the human impact statements and I was very affected by them.”

Hundreds of subpostmasters were prosecuted by the business between 1999 and 2015 after Horizon, owned by Japanese company Fujitsu, made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.