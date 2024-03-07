Woman thought she was ‘going to die’ after terrifying bear attack in garden

A Pennsylvania woman admitted she thought she was “going to die” as she recalled the moment a bear attacked her outside her home.

Lee Ann Galante is recovering in hospital after suffering horrific bite and scratch wounds when a mother black bear mauled her in her own Butler Township garden.

“It was very terrifying,” she told news reporters.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to make it.”

The attack happened on Tuesday 5 March after Galante let her dog Smokey out of the house.

She then saw three large bear cubs - but was unaware of the mother’s presence.

The bear initially went after Smokey, but after the dog managed to escape, turned her attention to Galante.