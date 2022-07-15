Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has dismissed criticism she received from fellow Conservative and former colleague Lord Frost during her campaign to be the next prime minister.

The former Brexit minister said that he had “grave reservations” about Ms Mordaunt becoming PM in a brutal attack on her credibility, and accused the trade minister of going missing during EU negotiations last year.

“He’s in another camp... people are going to try and stop me... it’s right that anyone going for this job needs to be tested and scrutinised,” Ms Mordaunt said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.