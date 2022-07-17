Iain Duncan Smith has said he “doesn’t know” what Penny Mordaunt has achieved in the past few years.

He also said that every Tory leadership candidate must be judged on what they have done to date.

“Everybody needs to be judged on what they have achieved, that’s the whole campaign. Liz Truss is open, Rishi Sunak is open, Kemi [Badenoch] is open,” Mr Duncan-Smith said.

“One person, I personally don’t know what her big achievements are, is Penny.”

