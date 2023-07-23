Clashes erupt between riot police and demonstrators at government protest in Peru

Hundreds of demonstrators marching against Dina Boluarte, the president of Peru, clashed with police on Saturday 22 July in Lima.

The march passed peacefully until the protesters reached San Martin Square, where police tried to block them from entering.

A number of Indigenous women who managed to climb the San Martin monument were removed by police, with footage appearing to show one person pushed to the floor.

Demonstrators want the resignation of Mr Boluarte, who took power when president Pedro Castillo tried to shut down Congress last year.