Philippines coast guards rescued a family trapped on their roof by surging flood waters after tropical storm Nalgae made landfall.

Residents in Sigma, Capiz province were evacuated by the coast guards after becoming trapped in severe floods.

With the assistance of the coast guards, the stranded family was filmed being pulled into a lifeboat after jumping off their roof and into the flood waters.

Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall on Saturday morning.

The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces.

