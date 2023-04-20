Piers Morgan advised a Just Stop Oil activist to “chat to his lawyers” after the campaigner accused the broadcaster of “hacking into murdered children’s phones.”

The former editor of the Daily Mirror has always denied any involvement in the practice and has never been charged by police.

“You’ve just committed a very serious libel. That was another newspaper,” Mr Morgan said, before giving James Skeet a chance to apologise, an opportunity which the campaigner declined.

The Independent has contacted TalkTV and Just Stop Oil for comment.

