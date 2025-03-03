Piers Morgan has revealed Donald Trump called him following the US president’s White House meeting with Keir Starmer last week (27 February).

Returning to Good Morning Britain for the first time after he walked out of his role as presenter nearly four years ago, he said: “He really liked Keir Starmer,” adding the president had told him: “We’re not natural political bedfellows at all, but I find him a straight shooter—I like him!”

Morgan, who has known Trump for 20 years, also claimed Trump him he was “thrilled and honoured” to have received an invitation for a second state visit by King Charles.