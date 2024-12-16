Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:09
Starmer urges Western allies to send more support to Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer has said Western allies must double down support for Ukraine, as the war enters its third winter since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.
Speaking in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, at a meeting on military investment, Starmer noted what ‘little regard’ Russian leaders have shown for human life.
Starmer noted that Russia remains able to ‘backfill its military capability’ in ways that Kyiv’s forces cannot without western aid.
Back in September, the BBC reported that more than 70,000 people in the Russian military had already died fighting in Ukraine.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:04
Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders
01:32
Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist
02:17
When Harry Styles went where no man had with his US Vogue cover
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
07:27
Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
01:04
Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders
01:32
Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist
01:44
The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:11
Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka
00:59
Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup
01:32
Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph
00:46
Christian Horner’s nine-word response to Toto Wolff ‘terrier’ dig
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:02
Meet the landlady navigating the Guinness shortage with ration cards
01:28
Watch Interstellar’s 11-mile-long IMAX print loaded into projector
01:04
Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders
00:54