Starmer urges Western allies to send more support to Ukraine 

Sir Keir Starmer has said Western allies must double down support for Ukraine, as the war enters its third winter since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Speaking in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, at a meeting on military investment, Starmer noted what ‘little regard’ Russian leaders have shown for human life.

Starmer noted that Russia remains able to ‘backfill its military capability’ in ways that Kyiv’s forces cannot without western aid.

Back in September, the BBC reported that more than 70,000 people in the Russian military had already died fighting in Ukraine.