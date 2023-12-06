PMQs: Sunak accused of taking food from the mouths of poorest children

Rishi Sunak was accused of taking food from the mouths of poor children during Prime Minister’s Questions on 6 December.

The Prime Minister was questioned by Labour MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion over the Government’s decision to end the Household Support scheme in March 2024.

“With the government’s cost of living crisis in full swing and energy prices about to increase again, how does the prime minister justify taking foods from the mouths of my poorest children?” questioned Ms Champion.