Video: Masked men crash through ceiling in $150,000 shop robbery

A group of masked robbers were caught on camera smashing through the ceiling of a shop before $150,000 (£113,432) was stolen.

Newly-released surveillance footage released by the Atlanta Police Department shows the manager of a cash-checking business walking behind the counter when bits of debris begin falling on her.

A man then dropped out of the ceiling, pulling down wires, before a second man came through the same hole and grabbed the woman to hold her on the floor.

According to the incident report, the men forced the manager to the safe and took around $150,000 in cash before duct-taping the woman and leaving her in the bathroom.