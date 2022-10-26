Woman smashes windows of California home with pickaxe

Police in California released footage they say shows a 65-year-old woman smashing the windows of a home with a pickaxe.

Beverly Baker caused an estimated $20,000 (over £17,200) worth of damage during the rampage, according to Pasadena police sergeant Rudy Lemos.

This video shows the scene on the 1700 block of Asbury Drive on Monday, 24 October.

Baker was expected in court on Wednesday on a felony vandalism charge, according to Pasadena Star-News. Officers did not have a motive for the attack.

