Police officer clings to car door for more than 700 metres as suspect speeds off

A police officer clung to a car for more than 700 metres as a man drove off at speed in Bedfordshire.

Reece Wheeler, 24, was driving a vehicle believed to be linked to drug dealing when he was stopped by officers in Houghton Regis.

Officer "PC R" tried to detain Wheeler when he sped off at such speed that the officer had to cling to the car.

The officer removed the keys and engaged the steering lock while the vehicle was moving at speeds of up to 60mph, causing it to and crash before arresting Wheeler.

Wheeler, of no fixed address, was sentenced on Wednesday (9 October) to four years in prison after he was found guilty of GBH without intent, handling stolen goods, and dangerous driving.

He also received a five-year driving ban.