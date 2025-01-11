This is the moment a heroic police officer rescues a cat stranded on a busy bridge as traffic zooms past.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer Crawford sprang into action when she was alerted to the cat in distress on the Fuller Warren Bridge on the I-95 earlier this month.

Officer Crawford swiftly navigated the bridge’s hectic traffic, rescued the stranded feline from the median, and rushed it to a local shelter.

The next day, the lucky cat found a forever home, with his new family naming him “Fuller” in honor of the bridge where he was saved.