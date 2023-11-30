Watch: Swerving driver towing mobile home chased by police

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, chased a driver pulling a mobile home on Thanksgiving night (Thursday 23 November).

According to the Excelsior Springs Police Department, the truck was “all over the roadway” and officers thought the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Police were unsuccessful in getting the truck, which was travelling around 30mph, to stop until the driver took a wild left turn and crashed.

Officers arrested the unidentified driver, who had hauled the house more than 35 miles. He has been charged with multiple traffic violations.