Rioter bitten on backside by police dog after telling officers ‘I pay your wages’

This is the moment a rioter is bitten on the backside by a police dog after telling officers “I pay your wages”.

Former postmaster and school governor Steven Mailen, 54, and his partner Ryan Sheers, 29, were “at the very forefront of a mob” in the large-scale disturbance in Murray Street, Hartlepool on 31 July.

Sheers, of Powlett Road, is seen taunting officers and encouraging others to use violence before he is bitten by the police dog.

The pair appeared at Teeside Crown Court on Thursday (8 August) and were each handed a prison sentence of two years and two months.