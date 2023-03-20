Police force releases footage of its own captain trying to get out of DUI arrest

Police in Oklahoma City have released bodycam footage showing their own captain trying to get out of a DUI arrest.

James French can be seen in this video asking the officer to turn his camera off during the encounter and repeatedly saying he's a "captain."

French has been in the force for 32 years, according to local news reports.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending criminal investigation, an Oklahoma County Detention Center spokesperson confirmed.

