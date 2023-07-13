Cows stuck inside burning barn rescued by police officer

Body-worn video captures the moment a police officer rescued three cows stuck inside a burning barn in Wisconsin.

Officer Andrew Crab was due to end his overnight shift when he noticed smoke coming from a farm building in Sturgeon Bay on 25 June.

He stormed into the burning facility, removing a lock from a chain and scaring the cattle away from the flames.

The officer opened the gates for the creatures to escape.

Soon after, a volunteer fire brigade arrived to tackle the blaze.

“They knew exactly what they needed to do once that gate was open,” Mr Crab said.

No injuries were reported.