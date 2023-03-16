Police on horseback chase driver down high street after spotting him using phone

Avon and Somerset Police have released footage of two officers mounted on horses chasing down a driver who was using their phone.

The pair were patrolling a road in Taunton when they noticed a man using his mobile behind the wheel.

Footage shows the officers trotting into action, turning their horses around before chasing down the vehicle.

One of the mounted officers is then heard reprimanding the driver for using his mobile.

“Drivers face six points and £200 fine if caught using a phone,” Avon and Somerset Police tweeted, sharing the clip.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.