Police chief describes ‘devastating scene’ of fatal flat explosion in Jersey

Jersey’s police chief has described the "devastating scene" left behind by an explosion which knocked down a block of flats.

Robin Smith said rescue crews were looking for around a dozen missing people, but the level of destruction was making it difficult to determine exact numbers.

Detailing the explosion, he said the three-storey building "completely collapsed" like a "pancake" which dropped straight down.

It occurred in the early hours of Saturday (10 December) in St Helier on the south of the island.

