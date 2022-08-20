'Sadiq Khan has let down London': Truss takes aim at mayor over police reform

Liz Truss has accused Sadiq Khan of “letting down London” by failing to “deliver the tough messages to the police” following several controversies within the Metropolitan Police.

The foreign secretary told GB News host Alastair Stewart during a hustings in Manchester that she wants “league tables” for police to “hold them to account.”

“I would have league tables that compare police forces and how they are performing so they can be held to account... we also need the right leadership in the police and the right leadership in our big cities. Frankly, Sadiq Khan has let down London.”

