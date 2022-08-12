Wanted man arrested after calling police to complain about McDonald’s fries

A wanted suspect was arrested in Georgia after he called the police to complain about french fries he purchased from a McDonald’s restaurant.

“They’re lukewarm but they’re not hot,” Antoine Sims can be heard saying to officers in this bodycam footage, before they realised that he was out on bond in connection to a murder, and had a warrant for failure to appear.

The suspect attempted to flee after officers issued him a criminal trespass warning, leading to a foot chase.

Upon catching up with the man, officers can be seen tasering him.

Sign up to our newsletters.