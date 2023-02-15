Police officers face misconduct cases over Wayne Couzens indecent exposure reports

Two police officers face misconduct cases over the handling of reports of indecent exposure by Wayne Couzens before he went on to abduct, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

A Metropolitan Police constable has a case to answer for gross misconduct and a Kent Police sergeant will face a misconduct meeting over the separate reports of flashing by the then Met officer Couzens.

Couzens pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent exposure in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.

