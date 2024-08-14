Police officer cries recalling savage attack outside seaside bar

A police officer cries as he recalls how he thought he would die from his injuries following a savage attack on duty.

PC Ashley Aspinall suffered a horrific brain injury when he was attacked by Ian Scott, 50, as he tried to apprehend him outside a bar in Blackpool on 7 April, last year.

PC Aspinall, of Lancashire Police, lay injured on the ground as Scott continued his assault.

The police officer feared he would never see his daughter again as he lay critically injured.

Scott appeared at Preston Crown Court on 30 April, and was given a 24-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to wounding of an emergency worker.