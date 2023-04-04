CCTV footage shows a former soldier stalking a woman before he raped and strangled her in Plymouth.

Sam Evans, 29, has been jailed for 14 years after he targeted his victim, whom he first saw on Tinder.

The pair had matched on the dating app two months prior, and Evans recognised her on a night out and drove her to his house.

Evans left the victim with a permanent medical condition following the attack on July 2 last year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.