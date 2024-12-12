Fugitive gets stuck in chimney trying to hide from police

A suspect in Massachusetts got stuck in a chimney while attempting to evade police capture.

The City of Fall River Police Department said detectives executed a search warrant at 127 Canal Street, when Robert Langlais, 33, and another man fled from the house on a rooftop.

One man evaded capture, but Robert Langlais, 33, attempted to hide from police by climbing inside a chimney.

He quickly became stuck and required assistance from the detectives he was trying to run from.

Detectives unable to free him called firefighters and emergency medical services to assist with the rescue.

Langlais was taken into custody and formally arrested for possession of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and other charges from outstanding warrants.