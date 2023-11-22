Police find suspect in portable toilet after chase in golf buggy

A suspect hiding in a portable toilet was thwarted by police in Glendale, Wisconsin, after a high-speed chase involving a stolen SUV.

The bizarre incident unfolded after a crash on I-43 last Wednesday (15 November), in which officers saw a driver moving recklessly and tried to deploy stop sticks.

The driver caused a crash with two other vehicles after driving into oncoming traffic, and four people inside the vehicle fled police.

After a suspect fled onto a nearby golf course, they were trapped inside the portable toilet after a golfer stepped in.