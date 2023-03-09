A Florida police officer tackled a burglary suspect to the ground and arrested him just minutes before a Women’s History Month photoshoot.

Bodycam footage shows Orlando Police Department’s K-9 Officer Elizabeth Eby racing to take down the suspect in the middle of a busy road.

After he is put in handcuffs, the suspect then tells Ms Eby that he has “never met a woman so strong”.

Orlando PD shared the footage after her colleagues mentioned the incident, despite the fact she “humbly failed to mention it” during her picture session.

