Burglars try to ram three police cars off road during chase

A pair of burglars attempted to ram three police cars off the road during a chase.

Jack Setchell, 23, and Charlie Dunn, 25, both of Hartlepool, County Durham, carried out several burglaries in North Yorkshire alongside Kieran Connor, 19, last year.

Footage shows the gang driving a stolen white Ford Transit van and a BMW into police vehicles as they attempted to evade capture.

Dunn was sentenced to four years and six months in jail while Setchell was sentenced to four years on Tuesday (March 7). Connor was handed a a three-year community order.

