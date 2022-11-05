Nancy Pelosi says husband’s recovery will be ‘a long haul’ after hammer attack

Nancy Pelosi has said her husband’s recovery will be “a long haul” as she made her first public appearance addressing the attack.

The US House speaker rallied grassroots activists in a video call ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul,” Ms Pelosi said.

“It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well. It’s just so tragic how it happened but nonetheless, we have to be optimistic.”

