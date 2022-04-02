Pope blasts Vladimir Putin for launching ‘savage’ war

Pope Francis has blasted Russia's 'savage' war, and says he is planning a trip to Kyiv.

While he didn't mention Putin's name, he made it abundantly clear who he was referring to as he addressed Maltese officials during a visit.

“Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interest, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that will either be shared or not be at all,” he said.

Francis has been invited to visit Ukraine as a peace messenger.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here