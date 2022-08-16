Chinese 'spy ship' docks at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port

A Chinese research ship that has been dubbed a ‘spy ship’ by India has docked at Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, despite security concerns.

Officials gave the Yuan Wang 5 permission to dock as long as it did not carry out research.

Indian authorities have accused the dual-use ship of having the ability to spy on India’s military activities in the area.

“There have been ships from the U.S., India and other countries coming to Sri Lanka... In the same way we have allowed the Chinese ship to dock,” media minister Bandula Gunawardana said.

