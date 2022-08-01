Emergency services battle fire north of Lisbon

Hundreds of firefighters were called out to a forest fire north of Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, 31 July.

More than 400 firefighters and five water tankers were deployed to tackle the blaze burning in Venda do Pinheiro, in Mafra municipality.

Several roads were blocked and residents of a care home were evacuated as a precaution, while locals fled their homes.

Elsewhere in the country, a fire broke out in Ourem, a central municipality, where a blaze had destroyed thousands of hectares only a fortnight ago.

