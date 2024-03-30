Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive eyewitness footage

Motorists crossing the Vasco da Gama Bridge in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday afternoon (28 March) witnessed an unusual weather phenomenon which local media said was possibly a tornado or waterspout.

Impressive footage shows a whirling column of mist and spray looming over the bridge, which is the second-longest structure in Europe.

Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes, but they form over a body of water.

Tornadoes are not common in Europe but do occur occasionally in the northwest and south of the continent.