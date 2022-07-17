A reporter in Portugal was caught in the middle of a raging wildfire while driving down a highway near Aveiro.

Sharing footage of the apocalyptic scene, he can be seen moving through the flames and smoke that has turned the sky orange.

Rui Tukayana started his trip to cover the fires, before quickly becoming engulfed in blaze as he drove down the road, located in the west region of Portugal.

“It’s very hot, very hot here,” he says while driving.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.