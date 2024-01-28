Kemi Badenoch confirms Post Office chair’s sacking amid need for new leadership

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch confirmed the sacking of the Post Office chair while speaking to Sky News on Sunday morning, 28 January.

Henry Staunton has stepped down amid tensions around the Horizon IT scandal and a “need for new leadership.”

“Yes, we had a conversation and we agreed it was better that the Post Office had new leadership going forward,” she said while speaking to Trevor Phillips.

Ms Badenoch added that scrutiny of the Post Office has heightened after the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office, saying: “Sometimes you just need a different person to deal with different issues.