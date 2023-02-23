Ben Wallace accuses Prince Harry of ‘boasting’ about Afghanistan kill-count

Ben Wallace has accused the Duke of Sussex of “boasting” about shooting dead 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry shared detailed his experience with the armed forces, a decision that has since drawn criticism.

“I frankly think boasting about tallies, or talking about tallies, does two things,” Mr Wallace, the defence secretary, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

“It distorts the fact that the army is a team game, a team enterprise... It’s not about who can shoot the most, or who doesn’t shoot the most.

“What you’re actually doing is letting down all those other people.”

