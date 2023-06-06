Prince Harry arrived at the High Court in London on Tuesday 6 June, where he will become the first senior British royal to give evidence for 150 years when he testifies in his lawsuit against a newspaper group he accuses of extensive unlawful behaviour.

The Duke of Sussex is headed for a courtroom showdown with the publisher of the Daily Mirror - Mirror Group Newspapers - and walked into court in front of a media scrum.

Harry is expected to describe his anguish and anger over being hounded by the press throughout his life, and its impact on those around him.