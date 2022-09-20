How will the royal family change following Queen Elizabeth II's death?

Following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the official period of royal mourning is over, and many working members of the royal family are expected to start new roles as they return to their duties.

King Charles III has already toured the four nations of the United Kingdom as the new head of state, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla.

Upon His Majesty’s accession to the throne, several royal family members have assumed new titles and roles, such as Prince William and Princess Kate, who have become the Prince and Princess of Wales.

