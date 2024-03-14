Prince William praised his late mother Diana during an awards ceremony on Thursday (14 March).

The Diana Legacy Award 2024 took place at the Science Museum in London, and to mark the charity’s 25th anniversary both Prince William and Prince Harry were expected to give speeches.

The Prince of Wales attended in person, and praised the award recipients’ “courage, compassion and commitment,” stating these were “qualities shared by my mother”.

“That legacy is something both Catherine and I sought to focus on through our work,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to the winners via video link once his brother had left the ceremony.