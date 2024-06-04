Prince William leaning on his ‘replacement brothers’ amid Kate’s cancer treatment

Prince William is leaning on his “replacement brothers” as his wife Princess Kate undergoes cancer treatment, royal commentator Jennie Bond has said.

According to Bond, William is now relying on Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, for support, as well as his cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall.

She told OK! Magazine: “I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together. This is William’s inner circle. People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough.”

Bond went on to say that the Duke of Sussex, 39, “is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on.”