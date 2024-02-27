Prince William pulling out of memorial ‘nothing to do with Kate’, expert says

The Prince of Wales pulling out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a “personal matter” was “nothing to do with Kate”, a royal expert has said.

Michael Cole told GB News: “I think it is worrying... It has been made clear from an unnamed source that the reason for him pulling out... has nothing to do with Kate.

“We do not know, I think it is unusual at the last minute.”

It comes as Kensington Palace said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.