Prince William calls wife Kate an ‘artist’ in latest solo appearance

Prince William praised his wife Kate’s creativity during a visit to a youth group in London.

The Prince of Wales said “my wife is the arty one” as he joined children to decorate biscuits at a youth centre in Shepherd’s Bush on Thursday (14 March).

William also played pool and basketball with the youngsters at the WEST (Where Everyone Sticks Together) centre, which officially opens in April.

The prince’s public comment about his wife comes as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery and after the Princess of Wales apologised for “any confusion” after editing a photograph she released of her and her children on Mother’s Day.