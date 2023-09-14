Prince William talks about mental health with builders at construction site in London

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

The Prince of Wales has spoken to construction workers about their mental health on a visit to a building site in London.

Prince William chatted to staff after ONS data showed that the industry faces a higher risk of suicide than those from other sectors, with rates more than three times higher than the national average.