Pro-Palestinian demonstrators broke up a school board meeting in Ontario on Wednesday 29 November.

Footage shows supporters waving signs and flags in the public gallery, drowning out trustees with chants of “Free Palestine,” and forcing them to leave.

They began speaking out after a fellow audience member attempted to speak up whilst the board tried to continue the meeting, with a crowd chanting “Let them speak.”

They then follow the trustees past security and into a room where they had attempted to reconvene the meeting.

The Indepenent have reached out for comment from the Peel District School Board.